Informe Forrester Wave Digital Process Automation Software, Q3 2017 [Link]

Informe Forrester Wave Digital Process Automation Software, Q3 2017

Editorial

Dic 26, 2023

Publicamos link al último informe Forrester Wave sobre software para automatización titulado «Digital Process Automation Software, Q3 2017».

En el informe se evalúan los siguientes productos:

Appian  –  The Appian Platform

Bizagi  –  Bizagi Digital Business Platform

DST  –  AWD

IBM  –  IBM Process Transformation Manager

K2  –  K2 blackpearl 4.7 & K2 Appit for SharePoint

Newgen Software Technologies  –  Newgen OmniFlow iBPS Suite

Nintex  –  Nintex Work ow Platform. Products that comprise DPA Suite: Nintex Work ow Cloud, Nintex Hawkeye, Nintex App Studio, Nintex Document Generation, Nintex Drawloop — Document Generation for Salesforce, Nintex Forms for Of ce 365, Nintex Forms for SharePoint, Nintex Workfow for Ofice 365, Nintex Work ow for SharePoint, Nintex Xchange

OpenText  –  OpenText Process Suite

Oracle  –  Oracle Process Cloud Service (PCS)

Pegasystems  –  Pega

Software AG  –  Software AG Dynamic Apps

TIBCO  –  TIBCO ActiveMatrix BPM (primary), TIBCO Jaspersoft (bundled), TIBCO Nimbus (add-on), TIBCO Spot re (add-on)                                       

Editorial

