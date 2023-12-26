Informe Forrester Wave Digital Process Automation Software, Q3 2017 [Link]

Publicamos link al último informe Forrester Wave sobre software para automatización titulado «Digital Process Automation Software, Q3 2017».

En el informe se evalúan los siguientes productos:

Appian – The Appian Platform

Bizagi – Bizagi Digital Business Platform

DST – AWD

IBM – IBM Process Transformation Manager

K2 – K2 blackpearl 4.7 & K2 Appit for SharePoint

Newgen Software Technologies – Newgen OmniFlow iBPS Suite

Nintex – Nintex Work ow Platform. Products that comprise DPA Suite: Nintex Work ow Cloud, Nintex Hawkeye, Nintex App Studio, Nintex Document Generation, Nintex Drawloop — Document Generation for Salesforce, Nintex Forms for Of ce 365, Nintex Forms for SharePoint, Nintex Workfow for Ofice 365, Nintex Work ow for SharePoint, Nintex Xchange

OpenText – OpenText Process Suite

Oracle – Oracle Process Cloud Service (PCS)

Pegasystems – Pega

Software AG – Software AG Dynamic Apps

TIBCO – TIBCO ActiveMatrix BPM (primary), TIBCO Jaspersoft (bundled), TIBCO Nimbus (add-on), TIBCO Spot re (add-on)