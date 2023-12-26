247-inc.com lanza agente virtual basado en Inteligencia artificial

[24]7, a global leader in intent-driven customer experience solutions, announced the availability of [24]7 AIVA, an AI-powered Virtual Agent that empowers enterprises to build once and deploy across any self-service channel. Built on [24]7’s common technology platform for both self-service and assisted channels, [24]7 AIVA enables companies to better anticipate and act on consumer intent across channels, in order to provide a more personalized, predictive and effortless customer experience.

Pinche aquí para ver la noticia completa.