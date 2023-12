Tikit, part of the BT Group and leading provider of technology solutions for law and professional services firms, has today announced a new business win with NetDocuments. Al Bawardi Critchlow, a London-based commercial law firm with a particular focus on high value and cross-border disputes resolution, has selected NetDocuments’ native cloud-based document management system (DMS) supplied by Tikit.

