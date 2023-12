Robotic process automation is a family of technologies designed to replicate human actions in order to complete a task or series of tasks. Unlike traditional programming constructs, RPA is designed to allow everyday workers to quickly deploy virtual counterparts to learn from and mimic the actions they use to accomplish routine tasks, therefore freeing the worker to handle more complex, and in some cases, more fulfilling work activities.

