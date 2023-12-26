ECM (Enterprise Content Management)

MarketsandMarkets publica nuevo estudio sobre mercado Enterprise Content Management

PorEditorial

Dic 26, 2023

According to a new market research report «Enterprise Content Management Market by Solution (Enterprise Document Management, Enterprise Web Content Management, Records Management, eDiscovery, and others), Deployment Type, User Type, Vertical and Region – Global Forecasts and Analysis to 2021», published by MarketsandMarkets, the ECM market size is expected to grow from USD 28.10 Billion in 2016 to USD 66.27 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.7% during the forecast period.

Siga el link de abajo para ver el contenido completo.

