Biometría Tecnologías

Agencia estatal australiana utiliza huella dactilar de bio-key.com para acceder a ordenadores

PorEditorial

Dic 26, 2023

BIO-key International, announced today that it was selected by a government agency in Australia to deliver its ID Director for Windows software and SideSwipe fingerprint readers to enable fingerprint authentication for agency representatives country wide. As BIO-key’s first notable contract in the country, the agreement supports further business development opportunities within government, healthcare, financial, retail, and enterprise markets throughout Australia.

Pinche aquí para ver la noticia completa en inglés.

Por Editorial

Entrada Relacionada

BPM General Tecnologías

Colegios Privados USA implantan BPM KissFlow

J Dic, 2023 Editorial
BPM General Tecnologías

eFirstBank.com usa BPM Appian Cloud para Anti-Blanqueo [Nota Prensa]

J Dic, 2023 Editorial
BPM General Tecnologías

Newgen releases iBPS 3.0 with case management capabilitie

J Dic, 2023 Editorial

Deja una respuesta

You missed

Firma Digital

La firma electrónica, clave para ahorrar costes en la gestión de las clínicas de salud

Dic 26, 2023 Editorial
Tecnologías

Shell monitoriza activos en alta mar con Alltrack de Globalstar

Dic 26, 2023 Editorial
BPM General Tecnologías

Newgen releases iBPS 3.0 with case management capabilitie

Dic 26, 2023 Editorial
BPM General Tecnologías

eFirstBank.com usa BPM Appian Cloud para Anti-Blanqueo [Nota Prensa]

Dic 26, 2023 Editorial