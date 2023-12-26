arubanetworks.com publica ebook e informe sobre el Internet de las Cosas

A new global study ‘ The Internet of Things: Today and Tomorrow ’ published by Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, reveals that IoT will soon be widespread as 85% of businesses plan to implement IoT by 2019, driven by a need for innovation and business efficiency. While the analysis confirms the clear business benefits from investments in IoT, Aruba’s report cautions that connecting thousands of things to existing business networks has already resulted in security breaches for the majority of organizations.

