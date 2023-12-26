Aseguradora USA implementa portal para partes de Guidewire

Guidewire Software, a provider of software products to Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers, today announced that the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC), a provincial Crown corporation and sole provider of universal compulsory auto insurance in British Columbia (BC), has successfully implemented Guidewire Claim Portal for Policyholders to optimize the claims experience of its policyholders. Guidewire PartnerConnect™ Consulting member Ernst & Young LLP supported the implementation project.

