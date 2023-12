GMC Software announced that BMO Bank of Montreal has been recognized by Celent as the winner of the Model Bank 2017 award for Process Automation for the most effective deployment of technology to automate business processes or decision-making. Celent is a global research and advisory firm for the financial services industry. BMO is one of the top five banks in Canada and one of the top 10 banks in North America with more than 12 million customers and 46,000 employees.

Pinche aquí para continuar leyendo.