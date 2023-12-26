Escáners

Canon lanza nuevo escáner de digitalización de DNI y documentos sensibles para Gobierno

Dic 26, 2023

In the era of high-risk security threats and data breaches, it is vital that governmental and public sector offices do all that they can to improve document security. To help customers meet this critical need, Canon U.S.A., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has announced the release of the imageFORMULA ScanFront 400 Common Access Card/Personal Identity Verification (CAC/PIV) networked document scanner, a highly secure compact device to easily capture, convert and distribute sensitive documents. The ScanFront 400 CAC/PIV takes advantage of access cards and personal identification verification to assist federal government departments in complying with assurance policies and mandates for digital data transfer.

