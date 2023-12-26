ECM (Enterprise Content Management)

Empresa de publicación multiplataforma sector inversión y bolsa utiliza Gestión de Información de SDL

PorEditorial

Dic 26, 2023

SDL today announced that Appatura has selected SDL XPP, the industry’s premier XML publishing solution, to augment its newest content and digital publishing platform, Real Time Disclosure.

SDL technology helps Appatura to better serve its clients by creating more relevant, personalized content on a global scale. Real Time Disclosure allows users across multiple industries to create, package and publish time-sensitive regulatory and marketing content efficiently, easily and accurately to web, mobile and traditional publishing channels.

Pinche aquí para leer la noticia en inglés completa publicada por Realwire.

Por Editorial

Entrada Relacionada

ECM (Enterprise Content Management)

Nuxeo compra InEvo, compañía de software de gestión de contenidos 3D

J Dic, 2023 Editorial
ECM (Enterprise Content Management)

MarketsandMarkets publica nuevo estudio sobre mercado Enterprise Content Management

J Dic, 2023 Editorial
ECM (Enterprise Content Management)

Opentext se queda con Documentum tras la compra de EMC por Dell

J Dic, 2023 Editorial

Deja una respuesta

You missed

Firma Digital

La firma electrónica, clave para ahorrar costes en la gestión de las clínicas de salud

Dic 26, 2023 Editorial
Tecnologías

Shell monitoriza activos en alta mar con Alltrack de Globalstar

Dic 26, 2023 Editorial
BPM General Tecnologías

Newgen releases iBPS 3.0 with case management capabilitie

Dic 26, 2023 Editorial
BPM General Tecnologías

eFirstBank.com usa BPM Appian Cloud para Anti-Blanqueo [Nota Prensa]

Dic 26, 2023 Editorial