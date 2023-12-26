Empresa de publicación multiplataforma sector inversión y bolsa utiliza Gestión de Información de SDL

SDL today announced that Appatura has selected SDL XPP, the industry’s premier XML publishing solution, to augment its newest content and digital publishing platform, Real Time Disclosure.

SDL technology helps Appatura to better serve its clients by creating more relevant, personalized content on a global scale. Real Time Disclosure allows users across multiple industries to create, package and publish time-sensitive regulatory and marketing content efficiently, easily and accurately to web, mobile and traditional publishing channels.

