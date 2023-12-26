Fujitsu e Intel prueban sistema IoT de control y optimización de planta de producción de semiconductores

Fujitsu announces to begin verification of IoT-based visualization system in Intel Corporation’s semiconductor factory in Penang, Malaysia, Intel’s largest factory outside the U.S. The system can visually capture the operational status of its semiconductor production lines and environmental data such as power and water usage. This system links the FUJITSU Business Application Intelligent Dashboard, an analysis and visualization tool that supports factory-wide optimization, with the Intel based IoT Gateway and the FUJITSU Cloud Service K5 IoT Platform, a cloud-based IoT data utilization platform service.

Pinche aquí para continuar leyendo.