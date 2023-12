Hyland announces the rebranding of its secure, privately managed, multi-instance cloud hosting architecture. The Hyland Cloud features a scaled up infrastructure to accommodate the growing cadre of Hyland’s product offerings. The Hyland Cloud is exclusively designed to act as a hosting architecture for OnBase, Hyland’s enterprise information platform, ShareBase, Hyland’s cloud-based, file sharing platform, as well as any future cloud-based applications and product offerings.

