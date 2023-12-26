ECM (Enterprise Content Management)

Kofax named a leader in ECM Transactional Content Services by independent research firm

Kofax, a leading provider of software to simplify and transform the First Mile of business, today announced the company was named a “Leader” in The Forrester WaveTM: Enterprise Content Management — Transactional Content Services, Q2 2017 report. The company was recognised for allowing customers to address a broad set of process and content rich applications built on Kofax Perceptive Content, with the report stating: “Vertical expertise allows Kofax to deliver a number of packaged solutions for complex industry requirements in the public sector, healthcare, higher education and insurance, among others.»

