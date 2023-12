OpenText, a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), today announced Release 16 Enhancement Pack, a comprehensive, integrated digital information platform that enables customers to digitize any business process and manage information workflows across the digital enterprise. With the new enhancements, OpenText continues to extend its EIM platform to enable the flow of information from Engagement to Insight and secures its position as the number one EIM cloud provider.

