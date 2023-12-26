Publican nuevo informe sobre mercado ECM mundial

The Enterprise Content Management (ECM) market size is expected to grow from USD 31.66 billion in 2017 to USD 67.14 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2%.ECM is the systematic collection and organization of information that is to be used by a designated audience such as business executives and customers. The exponential data growth, increasing need to manage data in enterprises and increased traction for risk mitigation in content management are driving the ECM market. Effectiveness, efficiency, compliance, and continuity all are combined in different proportions to drive the business case for content management in most organizations. However, factors such as difficulties in smooth handling of enterprise data in case of mergers and acquisition and the existence of content data silos are hindering the ECM market growth.

