Schneider Electric presenta EcoStruxure, plataforma abierta IoT para la Industria

Schneider Electric announced a significant step forward in its ability to help its industrial customers remove complexity, leverage open technology and experience new levels of value and efficiency with the introduction of EcoStruxure™ for Industry. The IIoT-enabled, open and interoperable system architecture for plants and machines leverages the company’s next-generation System Platform 2017, powered by Wonderware™, delivering a new standard for operational excellence for industrial organizations. System Platform 2017 offers significant new capabilities for developers and users of the company’s industry leading system platform, which is today running in 100,000+ sites worldwide and includes an ecosystem of 4,000 system integrators and implementation partners and 160,000 developers.

Pinche aquí para continuar leyendo.