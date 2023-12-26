Tecnologías

Schneider Electric presenta EcoStruxure, plataforma abierta IoT para la Industria

PorEditorial

Dic 26, 2023

Schneider Electric announced a significant step forward in its ability to help its industrial customers remove complexity, leverage open technology and experience new levels of value and efficiency with the introduction of EcoStruxure™ for Industry. The IIoT-enabled, open and interoperable system architecture for plants and machines leverages the company’s next-generation System Platform 2017, powered by Wonderware™, delivering a new standard for operational excellence for industrial organizations. System Platform 2017 offers significant new capabilities for developers and users of the company’s industry leading system platform, which is today running in 100,000+ sites worldwide and includes an ecosystem of 4,000 system integrators and implementation partners and 160,000 developers.

Pinche aquí para continuar leyendo.

Por Editorial

Entrada Relacionada

BPM General Tecnologías

Colegios Privados USA implantan BPM KissFlow

J Dic, 2023 Editorial
BPM General Tecnologías

eFirstBank.com usa BPM Appian Cloud para Anti-Blanqueo [Nota Prensa]

J Dic, 2023 Editorial
BPM General Tecnologías

Newgen releases iBPS 3.0 with case management capabilitie

J Dic, 2023 Editorial

Deja una respuesta

You missed

Firma Digital

La firma electrónica, clave para ahorrar costes en la gestión de las clínicas de salud

Dic 26, 2023 Editorial
Tecnologías

Shell monitoriza activos en alta mar con Alltrack de Globalstar

Dic 26, 2023 Editorial
BPM General Tecnologías

Newgen releases iBPS 3.0 with case management capabilitie

Dic 26, 2023 Editorial
BPM General Tecnologías

eFirstBank.com usa BPM Appian Cloud para Anti-Blanqueo [Nota Prensa]

Dic 26, 2023 Editorial