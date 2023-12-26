Silicon Controls and Thinxtra to Connect 1 Million Monitoring Devices For Oil & Gas Industry to SIGFOX Internet of Things Network

Silicon Controls, a global leader in tank & cylinder monitoring devices, SIGFOX, the world’s leading provider of dedicated communications service for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Thinxtra, the exclusive SIGFOX network operator (SNO) for Australia & New Zealand, announced today a strategic partnership agreement. As part of the agreement, Silicon Controls and Thinxtra will work together to connect Silicon Control’s next-generation remote monitoring equipment to over 1 million tanks and cylinders via the long-range, low-power SIGFOX network.

Vea aquí la noticia completa en inglés.