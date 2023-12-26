Software AG lanza en Cebit solución Internet de las Cosas para Industria

Software AG announced the Industrial Internet – “Made in Digital Germany” initiative, designed to propel European manufacturing into the 21st Century. With over 50 percent of European Union manufacturing resources based in Germany, the country is ideally positioned to launch a continent wide digital transformation of the manufacturing sector, enabling European industry to maintain its global leadership position. Advising Europe’s extensive industrial base to deeply integrate their innovation capabilities with Europe’s IT sector, Software AG highlighted that we must build on our diverse European strengths to the benefit of the global digital economy.

Pinche aquí para ver la noticia completa.