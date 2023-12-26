Tecnologías

Software AG lanza en Cebit solución Internet de las Cosas para Industria

PorEditorial

Dic 26, 2023

Software AG announced the Industrial Internet – “Made in Digital Germany” initiative, designed to propel European manufacturing into the 21st Century. With over 50 percent of European Union manufacturing resources based in Germany, the country is ideally positioned to launch a continent wide digital transformation of the manufacturing sector, enabling European industry to maintain its global leadership position. Advising Europe’s extensive industrial base to deeply integrate their innovation capabilities with Europe’s IT sector, Software AG highlighted that we must build on our diverse European strengths to the benefit of the global digital economy.

Pinche aquí para ver la noticia completa.

Por Editorial

Entrada Relacionada

BPM General Tecnologías

Colegios Privados USA implantan BPM KissFlow

J Dic, 2023 Editorial
BPM General Tecnologías

eFirstBank.com usa BPM Appian Cloud para Anti-Blanqueo [Nota Prensa]

J Dic, 2023 Editorial
BPM General Tecnologías

Newgen releases iBPS 3.0 with case management capabilitie

J Dic, 2023 Editorial

Deja una respuesta

You missed

Firma Digital

La firma electrónica, clave para ahorrar costes en la gestión de las clínicas de salud

Dic 26, 2023 Editorial
Tecnologías

Shell monitoriza activos en alta mar con Alltrack de Globalstar

Dic 26, 2023 Editorial
BPM General Tecnologías

Newgen releases iBPS 3.0 with case management capabilitie

Dic 26, 2023 Editorial
BPM General Tecnologías

eFirstBank.com usa BPM Appian Cloud para Anti-Blanqueo [Nota Prensa]

Dic 26, 2023 Editorial