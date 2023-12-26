Software AG y Huawei ofrecerán soluciones conjuntas de Internet de las Cosas

Huawei, a leading global information and communications technology solution provider, has announced a new partnership with Software AG to support the increasing demand of companies for a complete one-stop shop Internet of Things solution. The partnership will deliver the hardware and software needed to provide a cloud-based IoT (Internet of Things) platform and the streaming analytic capabilities at the edge of the IoT that will allow for maximum speed and flexibility in operational and strategic decisions and responses.

