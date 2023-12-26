El Internet de las Cosas Tecnologías

Software AG y Huawei ofrecerán soluciones conjuntas de Internet de las Cosas

PorEditorial

Dic 26, 2023

Huawei, a leading global information and communications technology solution provider, has announced a new partnership with Software AG to support the increasing demand of companies for a complete one-stop shop Internet of Things solution. The partnership will deliver the hardware and software needed to provide a cloud-based IoT (Internet of Things) platform and the streaming analytic capabilities at the edge of the IoT that will allow for maximum speed and flexibility in operational and strategic decisions and responses.

Pinche aquí para ver la noticia completa.

Por Editorial

Entrada Relacionada

Tecnologías

Shell monitoriza activos en alta mar con Alltrack de Globalstar

J Dic, 2023 Editorial
BPM General Tecnologías

Colegios Privados USA implantan BPM KissFlow

J Dic, 2023 Editorial
BPM General Tecnologías

eFirstBank.com usa BPM Appian Cloud para Anti-Blanqueo [Nota Prensa]

J Dic, 2023 Editorial

Deja una respuesta

You missed

Firma Digital

La firma electrónica, clave para ahorrar costes en la gestión de las clínicas de salud

Dic 26, 2023 Editorial
Tecnologías

Shell monitoriza activos en alta mar con Alltrack de Globalstar

Dic 26, 2023 Editorial
BPM General Tecnologías

Newgen releases iBPS 3.0 with case management capabilitie

Dic 26, 2023 Editorial
BPM General Tecnologías

eFirstBank.com usa BPM Appian Cloud para Anti-Blanqueo [Nota Prensa]

Dic 26, 2023 Editorial