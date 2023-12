The leading German multi-biometrics provider and system integrator DERMALOG has applied for certifying the quality of his “Iris Matching”. The certification of SGS-TÜV Saar indicates for the speed: the Iris Matching achieves more than 8.5 million “Matches” per second on a single blade including 40 CPU-cores.

