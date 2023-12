Appian announced today that Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, a leading Australian national bank with 1.6 million customers and $66 billion in assets, has deployed Appian’s low-code development platform to roll out 23 tier-one enterprise applications at a rate faster than one per month. In addition, the bank has deployed more than 6 «citizen developer» Appian applications through its innovative «In Business Programme.»

Pinche aquí para ver la noticia completa