BPM General Tecnologías

Colegios Privados USA implantan BPM KissFlow

PorEditorial

Dic 26, 2023

School districts have a lot of options when it comes to software. From schedule and course management to learning and development platforms to student information, there are so many opportunities for school districts to digitize their processes and move towards automation.
So why is it that so many processes in a school district are still manually handled with paper?
Elmbrook Schools in Wisconsin was using a lot of the most advanced technology out there to manage their core processes, but there was still a lot that was being left out.

Pinche aquí para ver la noticia completa

Por Editorial

Entrada Relacionada

Tecnologías

Shell monitoriza activos en alta mar con Alltrack de Globalstar

J Dic, 2023 Editorial
BPM General Tecnologías

eFirstBank.com usa BPM Appian Cloud para Anti-Blanqueo [Nota Prensa]

J Dic, 2023 Editorial
BPM General Tecnologías

Newgen releases iBPS 3.0 with case management capabilitie

J Dic, 2023 Editorial

Deja una respuesta

You missed

Firma Digital

La firma electrónica, clave para ahorrar costes en la gestión de las clínicas de salud

Dic 26, 2023 Editorial
Tecnologías

Shell monitoriza activos en alta mar con Alltrack de Globalstar

Dic 26, 2023 Editorial
BPM General Tecnologías

Newgen releases iBPS 3.0 with case management capabilitie

Dic 26, 2023 Editorial
BPM General Tecnologías

eFirstBank.com usa BPM Appian Cloud para Anti-Blanqueo [Nota Prensa]

Dic 26, 2023 Editorial