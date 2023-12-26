Colegios Privados USA implantan BPM KissFlow

School districts have a lot of options when it comes to software. From schedule and course management to learning and development platforms to student information, there are so many opportunities for school districts to digitize their processes and move towards automation.

So why is it that so many processes in a school district are still manually handled with paper?

Elmbrook Schools in Wisconsin was using a lot of the most advanced technology out there to manage their core processes, but there was still a lot that was being left out.

Pinche aquí para ver la noticia completa