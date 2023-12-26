Endemol Shine Nordics selecciona Box para Gestión Documental

Box, a leading enterprise content platform, today announced that Endemol Shine Nordics is deploying its cloud platform across the company. As part of one of the world’s largest creators of television programs, Endemol Shine Nordics has chosen Box to provide centralized and secure content management, both internally and externally.

“Endemol Shine is a global company with teams collaborating on programs all around the world, so we need the very best tools to help us work in a secure, time-effective way,” said Jens Willman, Head of Nordic IT, at Endemol Shine Nordics. “Box is helping to transform the old way of working, and helping us to bring the world’s favorite programs to the screen faster than before.”

“Production houses around the world are looking for improved ways to work on, manage and distribute their content,” said David Benjamin, Box senior vice president and general manager of EMEA. “Given the importance of privacy in the media and entertainment industry, Box is an obvious choice for companies looking for secure content sharing, collaboration and access.”

Following a pilot in May 2016, Endemol Shine Nordics started using Box for productions in September 2016.

Box makes it easy for more than 69,000 organizations around the world to share and collaborate. With today’s announcement, Endemol Shine Nordics joins a growing list of media and entertainment companies who have moved to Box including: Fremantle Media, The Recording Academy, CAA, Legendary Pictures, Sundance Institute, and Discovery Communications, as well as global enterprises like General Electric, Royal HaskoningDHV and Schneider Electric.