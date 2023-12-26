Firma de Abogados UK selecciona iManage para Gestión Documental

iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Potter Clarkson LLP — a top-tier firm of European patent and trademark attorneys and one of the largest full service intellectual property practices in Europe — has selected iManage Cloud to deliver optimal document and information management. The firm chose iManage Cloud as the best solution to move from paper-based files and an existing in-house document management system to a modernized and efficient cloud-based solution.

