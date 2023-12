OpenText announced that the Bernalillo County government office in New Mexico has selected OpenText Vendor Invoice Management (VIM) and OpenText Invoice Capture Center for SAP Solutions to automate and digitize its Accounts Payable (AP). Using OpenText, the County office streamlines the way it creates, manages, monitors, and routes purchase orders and invoices for increased efficiency, productivity and cost-savings.

