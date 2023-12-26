BPM General Tecnologías

Inform y Polonious ofrecen a las aseguradoras solución de detección del fraude

INFORM and Polonious announce their new partnership to expand fraud management services that comprise the RiskShield platform integrated with Polonious’ highly adaptable case and incident management technology.
This partnership will give financial institutions across Australia and New Zealand access to an effective end-to-end fraud detection and management technology. The solution combines machine learning technology with intelligent claims routing, expert-based case management and a passionate team of in-house fraud analysts.

Pinche aquí para leer la noticia completa en inglés en la web de Inform.

