Lanzan nueva gestión documental para constructoras

ARC Document Solutions, Inc., announced today the release of SKYSITE, its cloud-based, enterprise-level, document management solution for the construction industry. With the SKYSITE solution, users can view, manage, distribute, and collaborate on construction documents in real time with secure access available on any mobile or desktop device.

«Documents have always driven construction, but managing and distributing them in real time has always been a challenge. Our SKYSITE solution changes all that,» said K. «Suri» Suriyakumar, Chairman, President, and CEO of ARC Document Solutions. «Using the cloud, we’ve built a revolutionary platform that allows anyone from any device to view, store, manage, search, and distribute documents for collaboration purposes. It’s a secure place on the cloud where critical information is always available, creating a ‘single source of truth’ for the project team.»

While a myriad of specific software solutions exist to help manage pieces of a construction project — scheduling, lien payments, supply delivery, inspection, project finance, etc. — SKYSITE is focused on the resources that are needed for every aspect of construction: the project documents.

SKYSITE is a file-sharing collaboration platform with real-time document synchronization, and all the security, scalability, and manageability needed to successfully complete a construction project. It also makes accessibility universal. By working over the cloud, users with tablets and other mobile devices can view, manage, and distribute documents in more than 100 different file types on devices that are small and light enough to fit into a tool bag.

SKYSITE was designed from the ground up for the AEC industry. ARC’s developers have more than three decades of industry experience and intimate knowledge of construction workflow. ARC’s 200 offices throughout the country can also provide a variety of support services to assist their customers in managing their documents so they can build quickly, accurately, and on budget.

Key Features of SKYSITE include:

–Single source file sharing. Eliminate the redundancy and confusion often caused by documents stored on multiple sites and with different applications.

–Robust document synchronization. Enable real-time sync of specific documents or entire folders/directories to speed access and manage limited storage of mobile devices.

–Comprehensive access and connectivity. Download folders and files at will or automatically; access files independent of internet connectivity.

–Powerful search. Index content to your requirements and generate accurate document retrieval.

–Real time mark-up. Capture and share real-time changes; collaborate on latest documents anywhere and anytime over mobile and desktop devices.

–Strong security. Multi-layered password option to distinguish from common confidential folders and projects.

–Integration with ARC Service Centers. End-to-end document management, digital to hard copy conversion, file management and uploading services, and more.

–Activity tracking. Provide oversight for document collaboration and sharing activities within the project.

«I am excited about the SKYSITE platform because it’s built specifically for the construction industry,» said Rob McKinney Safety Director at J.M. Wilkerson Construction Co. and Editor of The Construction App Guru blog site. «Today construction projects are conducted in real-time, across different locations around the world. Construction teams need access to current and accurate documents with the confidence that the right version of the document is in their hands. We can’t afford to work from outdated hard copies, email messages, generic file sharing apps or FTP sites that are unable to cope with real-time collaboration demand. In our experience working with early versions of the application, SKYSITE provides effective project management with efficient collaboration and information sharing.»

«Cloud-based file sync and share solutions that let users collaborate with internal and external stakeholders and that let them sync files to their mobile devices for work on-the-go have seen very rapid user adoption,» said Melissa Webster, VP Content & Digital Media Solutions at IDC. «Different industries, however, have different needs. Consequently, we are seeing new industry-specific file sync and share solutions springing up wherever general purpose FSS solutions don’t address those needs.»